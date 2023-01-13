The Tragic Death Of Evel Knievel's Son Robbie

Evel Knievel's son, Robbie Knievel, died on January 13, according to reports from TMZ. The stuntman was 60 years old at the time of his passing and had reportedly been "in hospice care" recently. The outlet said that Robbie had been experiencing pancreatic cancer and died at the hospice facility. His daughters, Krysten and Karmen, were apparently with Robbie when he passed, per an insider who spoke with the outlet.

Robbie followed his father's daring legacy with an equally exciting career of his own. The 60-year-old established a name for himself as a famous "daredevil," earning the nickname "Kaptain Robbie Knievel." He had been on the back of a motorbike since he was a child, often performing alongside his father, Evel. Robbie was known for "death-defying motorcycle jumps," per the Daily Mail, and never shied away from a challenge.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Robbie performed well over 300 terrifying jumps throughout the course of his career as a stunt performer. Though the outlet echoed TMZ's declaration that the Montana native had pancreatic cancer, little information is available about his ailing health in recent years.

