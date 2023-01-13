Who Is Kanye West's Reported New Wife, Bianca Censori?

Kanye West is reportedly married again. According to TMZ, the rapper has recently tied the knot with Bianca Censori. Censori is reportedly the mystery woman he was spotted having dinner with at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on January 8 (per Newsweek).

Per TMZ's sources, West and Censori recently held a private wedding ceremony, although they still haven't made it official by filing a marriage certificate. The ceremony did appear to include a ring exchange though, as West was spotted wearing a silver wedding ring while heading to the same Waldorf Astoria last week.

As expected, the news of West's surprise marriage caused quite a stir on the internet. "Y'all said Kanye been too quiet lately and he ended up gettin' married," one fan joked on Twitter. Kim Kardashian also seemed to react to the news on social media. "I'm really in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say. Just much to do," West's ex-wife wrote on her Instagram Story (via Mirror). Now, the next natural question is: who is Bianca Censori?