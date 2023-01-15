Who Was Priscilla Presley's Longtime Partner, Marco Garibaldi?

It has been half a century since her divorce from Elvis Presley, but Priscilla Presley has never remarried. That doesn't mean she's spent her life alone, though. In fact, Presley dated Marco Garibaldi for more than two decades. According to Page Six, the pair were introduced in 1984 and welcomed a son, Navarone Garcia, in March 1987. Presley and Garibaldi remained happily together until 2006.

The couple's son, Navarone, married Elisa Achilli in Switzerland in February 2022, and Presley was over the moon. As she told People, ​​"They've been together for four years and we've all been waiting patiently for this day." However, despite her enthusiasm over the young couple's nuptials, Presley and Garibaldi never chose to walk down the aisle themselves. This is likely a decision both parties are glad to have made, as they ultimately split after 22 years together.

So, who is Presley's former longtime beau and what do we know about him?