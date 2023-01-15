The Tragic Death Of The Wire Actor Al Brown

It's a sad day for "The Wire" fans. TMZ reports that Al Brown, who played Stan Valcheck on the long-running gritty HBO drama, has died at age 83 following his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease. The veteran actor's daughter, Jenny, broke the news, sharing that her father died Friday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before stepping his toe into the acting pool, Brown had served in the Air Force, conducting two tours of Vietnam before hanging up his wings, per TMZ. However, it was his new career that he loved the most. According to Jenny, Brown really got a kick out of the attention that came with being a star on a hit TV show, and always had time for anyone wanting an autograph or chat.

Brown's character on "The Wire" was a cop-turned-Colonel who never went easy on his subordinates. Cast and fans of the show alike took to Twitter to mark the tragic loss. "Actor Al Brown who's known for playing Col. Stan Valchek on The Wire has passed away at the age of 83 #AlBrown #RIPAlBrown,' one wrote. "#RIP #TheWire Star #AlBrown," another tweeted.

