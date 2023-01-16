The Tragic Death Of American Idol Alum C.J. Harris

C.J. Harris has tragically died aged 31, with one of Harris' family members confirming to TMZ that he passed away on January 15 as a result of a what's thought to be a heart attack.

Harris famously made waves on "American Idol" back in 2014 when he appeared on Season 13 of the show, which was then still on its original network, Fox. That season was eventually won by Caleb Johnson, though Harris went pretty far in the competition, being eliminated after making it all the way to the top six. His undeniable talent shone through and he was a clear favorite to win it all, as Harris was even selected by the judges (the "American Idol" judging panel was then made up of Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban) to sail through to the semi-finals as a Wild Card, with the trio saving him from early elimination.

After leaving "American Idol" behind, Harris continued with his passion for performing and went on to have a successful music career, regularly performing live shows. Join us for a look back at some of the singer's most memorable moments.