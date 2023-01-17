Nicki Swift Asks: Which 90 Day Fiancé Couple Do You Think Will Stand The Test Of Time?

It's a big victory for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, as they're the couple Nicki Swift readers think will best stand the test of time. The twosome, who also appear on the likes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?", have had their fair share of drama (including a dramatic cheating scandal), but appeared to have worked through their issues if Deem's December 2022 TikTok is anything to go by.

In a close second place, 22.3% of those we asked are convinced Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet will stay together, as the happy couple revealed via Instagram in October 2022 that they'd welcomed their second child together. In a more distant third with 15.65% of the votes is one of the franchise's most notorious couples, Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, who have broken up and gotten back together more times than we can even count.

Next up at 13.67% is Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, after Slatten headed into 2023 with an Instagram Reel showing off her new life in India. Coming up just short of them after nabbing 12.95% of the votes are Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik, who took to Instagram on January 11 to share a look at their time in Israel. Last but not least, 12.41% of those we asked chose Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, who have had their ups and downs after meeting on a dating app.