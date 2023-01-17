Chris Harrison Finally Tells Fans The Truth About Those Ongoing Nick Viall Feud Rumors
Former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison is speaking out about those pesky rumors he's locked in a feud with the franchise's notorious bad boy, Nick Viall. As longtime followers of all things "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" will know, Viall has had quite a few go-arounds on the show and its spin-offs after he got rejected twice, finishing without a partner on "The Bachelorette" Season 10 and Season 11. He then tried his hand at "Bachelor in Paradise," before finally becoming "The Bachelor" for Season 21 where he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, but they split a few months later.
As for Harrison, he too has made waves in Bachelor Nation after being the franchise's longterm host. Harrison famously exited Bachelor Nation under a cloud of controversy in 2021 after defending Matt James' winner Rachael Kirkconnell against racism allegations.
So, it's safe to say these two have plenty of history with the franchise and with each other — but do they also have the signature "The Bachelor" drama? Well, Viall appeared to take aim at Harrison on the January 11 installment of "The Viall Files" when he accused the former host of claiming he desperately wanted his vacant hosting spot. "I am not mad — I am just disappointed," Viall said. "I think Chris [should] take more accountability for what [he] did. And again, I have never been like Chris' bestie. I am just disappointed. I am pretty sure Sean Lowe would have taken the job if he was offered it."
Chris Harrison downplayed the Nick Viall drama
While it certainly seemed like Nick Viall had beef with Chris Harrison, the latter is playing down the drama claims. "Nick is a friend of mine. Nick was very supportive of me when I was going through all of this. He defended my character, I've been on his podcast, we talk from time to time," Harrison said on the January 16 episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever." He then added that they've never been super close besties, but noted he classes Viall as a friend and appreciated the way he defended him amidst his notorious controversy. "For that, I'm very grateful and I appreciate it. And there was no shade being thrown at Nick," he clarified.
That shade in question? Well, some members of Bachelor Nation believed Harrison was calling out Viall on the first episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever," released on January 9, when he discussed who wanted his hosting gig after he left the series. "I knew about certain cast members who were calling in. And the funny thing is, the people who were calling in I knew had no chance to get the job," Harrison said. He also spoke directly about Viall, claiming, "I think Nick was one of those among many who probably saw the blood in the water and saw the opportunity of a job that would be really phenomenal. And I had no doubt he wanted that job."