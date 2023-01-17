Chris Harrison Finally Tells Fans The Truth About Those Ongoing Nick Viall Feud Rumors

Former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison is speaking out about those pesky rumors he's locked in a feud with the franchise's notorious bad boy, Nick Viall. As longtime followers of all things "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" will know, Viall has had quite a few go-arounds on the show and its spin-offs after he got rejected twice, finishing without a partner on "The Bachelorette" Season 10 and Season 11. He then tried his hand at "Bachelor in Paradise," before finally becoming "The Bachelor" for Season 21 where he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, but they split a few months later.

As for Harrison, he too has made waves in Bachelor Nation after being the franchise's longterm host. Harrison famously exited Bachelor Nation under a cloud of controversy in 2021 after defending Matt James' winner Rachael Kirkconnell against racism allegations.

So, it's safe to say these two have plenty of history with the franchise and with each other — but do they also have the signature "The Bachelor" drama? Well, Viall appeared to take aim at Harrison on the January 11 installment of "The Viall Files" when he accused the former host of claiming he desperately wanted his vacant hosting spot. "I am not mad — I am just disappointed," Viall said. "I think Chris [should] take more accountability for what [he] did. And again, I have never been like Chris' bestie. I am just disappointed. I am pretty sure Sean Lowe would have taken the job if he was offered it."