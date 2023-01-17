Andy Cohen Defends His Controversial Opinion On Jen Shah's Prison Sentencing

Since Jen Shah's arrest played out in "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 2, fans have been eagerly awaiting her fate. At the time, Shah pleaded innocent to conspiracy to commit laundering and wire fraud, and her trial was scheduled for July 2022, per Today. However, Shah shocked fans and her "RHOSLC" castmates when she changed her plea to guilty just days before her trial.

While Shah was able to film "RHOSLC" Season 3 during her ongoing legal battle, many viewers wondered what would become of the show once she started her prison sentence. Producer Andy Cohen told Us Weekly, "I don't know what to say to people who want her on the show. I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back ... but I have a feeling that she's not going to be available to be on the show."

On January 6, Shah received her sentencing of 6.5 years and was ordered to report to a facility on February 17, per NBC News. Now that her fate is clear, Cohen's wish that Shah wouldn't go to jail has come back to bite him and he found himself having to go back on his words.