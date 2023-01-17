Kristin Chenoweth Details The Scary On-Set Injury That Almost Took Her Life
Acting can be a risky profession. Even though you're "just pretending," set can be a dangerous place to work — just look at Brendan Fraser. Sure, 2022 was a huge year for Fraser, but his career comeback almost didn't happen because of serious on-set injuries he'd sustained years earlier.
"By the time I did the third 'Mummy' picture in China I was put together with tape and ice — just, like, really nerdy and fetish-y about ice packs," Fraser told GQ in 2018. "Screw-cap ice packs and downhill-mountain-biking pads, 'cause they're small and light, and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily." That was back in 2008, and after years of starring in action films that required intense stunts, Fraser's body had reached its breaking point — literally. "I needed a laminectomy. And the lumbar didn't take, so they had to do it again a year later." The "The Whale” star spent the next decade out of the spotlight as he tried to regain his health. Fraser is just one of many actors who have been injured on set — surprisingly; many aren't even action stars.
Broadway and television star Kristin Chenoweth suffered equally scary injuries to Fraser's, just not on the set of a big-budget action film. Chenoweth nearly died while filming an episode of CBS' "The Goodwife." Years later, she's finally opening up about that scary day and why she didn't sue after almost losing her life.
Kristin Chenoweth almost died
During what started a routine day on the set of "The Goodwife" back in 2012, Kristin Chenoweth suffered a serious injury that left her with severe chronic pain. She has since written about it in her "I'm No Philosopher, but I Got Thoughts" and spoken about it in various interviews. "A piece of lighting equipment, about the size of this roof, fell on my face outside, in a big, big, big gust of wind," Chenoweth told People in 2018. "The set landed on me and kind of messed up my face, my nose and my teeth, and then threw me into a curb, so there was a skull fracture and some rib pain."
Chenoweth spoke more in-depth about the incident on a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "[The lighting equipment] hit me in the face, and it threw me into a curb," she explained to Andy Cohen, reiterating that the fall damaged her head, face, and teeth. "But my hair extensions... it made the hairline fracture go together. So my doctor said, 'What are these metal things?' I said, 'They're hair extensions.' He said, 'They saved your life.'" Chenoweth lives with chronic pain, but the accident also changed her outlook on life. "Enjoy life. It's so short," she told People.
Her one regret? Not suing CBS. "I didn't do it out of fear and anxiety, so don't ever let fear ruin your life," she said on "WWHL." Moral of the story? Sue, if you can.