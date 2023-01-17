Kristin Chenoweth Details The Scary On-Set Injury That Almost Took Her Life

Acting can be a risky profession. Even though you're "just pretending," set can be a dangerous place to work — just look at Brendan Fraser. Sure, 2022 was a huge year for Fraser, but his career comeback almost didn't happen because of serious on-set injuries he'd sustained years earlier.

"By the time I did the third 'Mummy' picture in China I was put together with tape and ice — just, like, really nerdy and fetish-y about ice packs," Fraser told GQ in 2018. "Screw-cap ice packs and downhill-mountain-biking pads, 'cause they're small and light, and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily." That was back in 2008, and after years of starring in action films that required intense stunts, Fraser's body had reached its breaking point — literally. "I needed a laminectomy. And the lumbar didn't take, so they had to do it again a year later." The "The Whale” star spent the next decade out of the spotlight as he tried to regain his health. Fraser is just one of many actors who have been injured on set — surprisingly; many aren't even action stars.

Broadway and television star Kristin Chenoweth suffered equally scary injuries to Fraser's, just not on the set of a big-budget action film. Chenoweth nearly died while filming an episode of CBS' "The Goodwife." Years later, she's finally opening up about that scary day and why she didn't sue after almost losing her life.