Sister Wives Star Paedon Brown Suggests His Childhood With Meri Was Pretty Dark

On a YouTube Live hosted by John Yates, Paedon Brown, 24, said, "Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words." He continued, "Meri was not nice ... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically." Paedon was asked if Meri's abrasiveness "moved past verbal," and he responded, "Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing."

Devoted fans of the show may remember Janelle's oldest daughter, Maddie Brown, 27, tweeting something similar and then quickly deleting her Twitter account (via Soap Dirt). In 2019, Maddie cryptically tweeted, "Try being scared of someone your whole f****** life and she plays like she's the one whose hurting. She was a monster!" She also wrote, "There is nothing like dealing with an abusive human your whole life and finally having the freedom to not have anything to do with her."

Paedon also said there was so much more he could say but can't say it now with the show still in production, though he promises to share all the details once the show is officially over.