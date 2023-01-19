Actor Julian Sands Confirmed To Be Missing After California Hike

January 18 brought devastating news for fans of British actor Julian Sands, as it was confirmed by ABC7 that he had been declared missing after he never returned from a hike in the mountains in Southern California. Though he grew up in the U.K., Sands reportedly lived in North Hollywood and his family reported him missing on January 13.

Sands had a very impressive career under his belt, appearing in a slew of big TV shows and movies over the course of his lengthy career. Amongst his acting credits? To name but a few, according to his IMDb page, he enjoyed roles in the likes of "Dexter," "Castle," "24, "Smallville," "A Room With A View," and "Law and Order: SVU."

Sands reflected on his impressive career during a now bittersweet interview with Decider in 2019, in which he shared how much enthusiasm he had to keep acting despite having done it for decades. "Even though I'm at an age where a lot of my friends in what I call the straight world, who have professional jobs, are thinking about their retirement, I have never been more excited about the work still to be done, and I look forward to it with both enthusiasm and humility. It's a great thing," he explained, sharing he still got excited when he was offered a new project. Now though, more tragic details have been revealed regarding his disappearance.