Amanda Bynes Set To Reunite With Her Nickelodeon Co-Stars In First Appearance Post Conservatorship
In August 2013, child-actor Amanda Bynes was put under a temporary conservatorship. It was reported by The Guardian that her parents had "limited control" over personal aspects of their daughter such as medical treatment and finances. It was also reported that the decision to put Bynes under conservatorship came after the "Hairspray" actor went a psychiatric hospital for starting a fire in her driveway.
In March 2022, after nearly nine years of being under a conservatorship, Bynes was freed. According to NBC News, the "Easy A" actor's parents were in full support of ending the conservatorship. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," Bynes said in a statement. She mentioned that she was excited about the future projects she'll be working on.
Acting wasn't on Bynes' mind, though. In June 2010, she announced on a since-deleted Twitter account that she was quitting acting. "Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem," she wrote, via Page Six. "I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first." But it seems that she's had a change of heart since then.
Amanda Bynes will be at '90s Con with the cast of All That
Amanda Bynes first hinted that she was interested in acting again in May 2022, after she was freed from her conservatorship. She told TMZ that she was "very interested" in being in a possible "What I Like About You" reboot. "I don't miss acting but I loved this show, so I'd be down to return to acting for this revival," she said, adding that she would love to work with Leslie Grossman and Jennie Garth again.
But it looks like a Nickelodeon reunion will happen before the WB series reunion happens. It was reported by People that Bynes will make an appearance at '90s Con with her "All That" co-stars in March. "I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," the former child-actor said.
Since being released from her conservatorship, Bynes has been keeping her life low-key for the most part. In April 2022, she kick-started a rap career and has already released two songs, per Just Jared. She's also been spotted on small outings with her fiancé.