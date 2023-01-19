Amanda Bynes Set To Reunite With Her Nickelodeon Co-Stars In First Appearance Post Conservatorship

In August 2013, child-actor Amanda Bynes was put under a temporary conservatorship. It was reported by The Guardian that her parents had "limited control" over personal aspects of their daughter such as medical treatment and finances. It was also reported that the decision to put Bynes under conservatorship came after the "Hairspray" actor went a psychiatric hospital for starting a fire in her driveway.

In March 2022, after nearly nine years of being under a conservatorship, Bynes was freed. According to NBC News, the "Easy A" actor's parents were in full support of ending the conservatorship. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," Bynes said in a statement. She mentioned that she was excited about the future projects she'll be working on.

Acting wasn't on Bynes' mind, though. In June 2010, she announced on a since-deleted Twitter account that she was quitting acting. "Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem," she wrote, via Page Six. "I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first." But it seems that she's had a change of heart since then.