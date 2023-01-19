The Tragic Death Of Pro Soccer Player Anton Walkes

Professional soccer player Anton Walkes died on January 19 at 25 years old, as confirmed by his team, Charlotte FC. "We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the team wrote in an Instagram post. Walkes' exact cause of death was unclear at the time of writing, but he died after suffering injuries in a boat accident in Florida on January 18. Originally, Miami Fire Rescue performed CPR when they discovered him unconscious, per TMZ.

Walkes was born in England, and made his professional debut in 2016 while playing for Tottenham Hotspur's academy, per MLS. The following year, the defender played for Atlanta United in the MLS, and also joined the team for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The footballer believed he had found a home squad, until he was picked up by Charlotte FC. "When I found out I'd been left unprotected for the Expansion Draft, it came as a surprise because we'd been talking long-term about staying in Atlanta," he told 90 Min in January 2022. "It hurt a bit but I realized after that I'd be getting picked up," Walkes added.

Once news of the soccer pro's unexpected death broke, members of the soccer community took to social media to remember Walkes.