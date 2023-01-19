The Tragic Death Of Pro Soccer Player Anton Walkes
Professional soccer player Anton Walkes died on January 19 at 25 years old, as confirmed by his team, Charlotte FC. "We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the team wrote in an Instagram post. Walkes' exact cause of death was unclear at the time of writing, but he died after suffering injuries in a boat accident in Florida on January 18. Originally, Miami Fire Rescue performed CPR when they discovered him unconscious, per TMZ.
Walkes was born in England, and made his professional debut in 2016 while playing for Tottenham Hotspur's academy, per MLS. The following year, the defender played for Atlanta United in the MLS, and also joined the team for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The footballer believed he had found a home squad, until he was picked up by Charlotte FC. "When I found out I'd been left unprotected for the Expansion Draft, it came as a surprise because we'd been talking long-term about staying in Atlanta," he told 90 Min in January 2022. "It hurt a bit but I realized after that I'd be getting picked up," Walkes added.
Once news of the soccer pro's unexpected death broke, members of the soccer community took to social media to remember Walkes.
Friends and teammates remember Anton Walkes
The sudden death of Anton Walkes sent members of the soccer, and especially MLS, community reeling. Don Garber, commissioner of MLS, took to Twitter to send condolences for the fallen pro, as tweets about Walkes poured in. Jaylin Lindsey, who played alongside Walkes on Charlotte FC, was shaken by the news. "Heartbroken. Fly high my brother, you're the best teammate I could've asked for. Love you man," he tweeted.
Canadian soccer player Jordan Hamilton recalled befriending Walkes as the two climbed the soccer ranks as youngsters. "Gut wrenching news this morning ... RIP @AntonWalkes met when we were 16/17 and it's been love ever since," Hamilton wrote on Twitter. Miguel Ángel Ramírez, a former coach of Walkes, had fond memories of the British footballer. "I will always cherish the moments we lived together. Thank you for making me grow," he tweeted. Meanwhile, the team that Walkes first played for professionally, Tottenham Hotspur F.C. also had kind words. "The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time," the team's official Twitter account wrote.
It did not take Walkes long to acclimate to playing stateside when he first joined the MLS with Atlanta United. During a 2018 interview with Portsmouth News in 2018 he described the city and experience as "amazing." This was not forgotten by Terminus Legion, the team's official supporters. "He will always be remembered for his contributions to the 5 Stripes, professionalism, heart, and love for the fans," they tweeted.