Carole Baskin's Claim Her Husband Is Still Alive Inspires Colorful Response From Joe Exotic

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has a fiery response to Carole Baskin following the animal activist's claim that her ex-husband Don Lewis is still alive after all.

Baskin spoke about Lewis in her recently resurfaced interview on the British ITV show "This Morning" in 2021, saying she believes that her husband is alive and that the Department of Homeland Security knows of his whereabouts. She said (via People), "They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is."

After "Tiger King" made its debut on Netflix in 2020, speculations quickly arose about Baskin's possible involvement in Lewis' sudden disappearance on August 17, 1997 in Tampa, Florida. As many fans of the show would recall, Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin, however, has repeatedly denied the allegations — and told "This Morning" that she was happy to hear of the news that her husband may still be alive. "I don't know how it is that Homeland Security says he's alive and well in Costa Rica but I'm glad to hear it," she said, adding that she was not aware of the revelation until "Tiger King 2" aired in 2021. "I didn't think he was capable of supporting himself." Per NY Post, Lewis was 59 years old when he disappeared in '97, and would be 84 if he is still alive today. Here's what Joe Exotic has to say regarding Baskin's interview.