Chris Harrison Has Harsh Feelings About A Possible Bachelor Return

Chris Harrison parted ways with the "Bachelor" franchise in 2021 after serving as its host for nearly two decades. The decision came a couple of months after Harrison defended "Bachelor" star Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview with former "Bachelorette" lead Rachel Lindsay on Extra. At the time, photos of Kirkconnell at an antebellum party had surfaced online. Backlash ensued, causing Harrison to make the decision to step away from his hosting duties for a bit, Us Weekly reports. A few months later, however, his fate was sealed.

"I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together," Harrison said. "While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime," Harrison said in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to The New York Times. Harrison took a good deal of time away from the spotlight to regroup, but has since returned with an all-new podcast. "I'm very excited to announce my new partnership with iHeartRadio launching a podcast network," he captioned an Instagram post in December 2022. "More importantly, I'm excited to connect with all of you once again. I love you all, and have missed you very much," he added.

On the January 19 episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever," Harrison answered some fan questions, one of which was about any potential return to the franchise. Harrison's response was rather harsh.