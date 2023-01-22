Here's How Much Jay-Z Really Spent On Beyonce's Engagement Ring

Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are hip-hop and R&B royalty, and they have the fame and fortune to prove it. Forbes reports that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are worth a staggering $1.225 billion "and counting." Beyoncé was just a teen when she first met Jay-Z, 17 years her senior. However, the couple didn't start dating until she was 20, and the "Destiny's Child" star gives full props to her husband for shaping her into who she is today.

"I would not be the woman I am if I did not go home with that man. It's given me such a foundation," Beyoncé admitted during an interview for "Oprah's Next Chapter." She said they'd been phone friends "for a year and a half" before things turned romantic. Beyoncé also shared that she'd fully embraced Oprah Winfrey's advice about keeping her dating life on the down low. "You took it a little too far," Winfrey quipped. "You took it all the way." No kidding.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé keep their personal lives personal, aside from dropping clues about marital indiscretions into songs and scrapping with siblings in elevators, via TheColi.com. After years of dating, Jay-Z finally got the hint and put a ring on it in 2008 (per Songfacts). However, true to form, the couple stayed schtum about the secret wedding until they decided it was time to spill the tea. And when they did, we finally learned how much Jay-Z really spent on Beyoncé's engagement ring.