The Tragic Death Of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Jeremy Ruehlemann has died at the age of 27, the New York Post reports. Ruehlemann was a fashion model who worked for designers such as John Varvatos and Perry Ellis. The model was repped by Soul Artist Management, and his agent Jason Kanner confirmed his death on January 23. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away. Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him. His excitement over a big booking, his optimism when something didn't work out," Kanner shared on Instagram. He went on to say that Ruehlemann was "one of a kind" and that he'll always have a special place in his heart.

Christian Siriano, who worked closely with the New Jersey native, penned a touching tribute on Instagram. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what," the designer shared. Siriano called Ruehlemann his muse and inspiration, sending love to his family during their difficult time. It's unclear what the cause of Ruehlemann's death was.