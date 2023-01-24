The Tragic Death Of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Jeremy Ruehlemann has died at the age of 27, the New York Post reports. Ruehlemann was a fashion model who worked for designers such as John Varvatos and Perry Ellis. The model was repped by Soul Artist Management, and his agent Jason Kanner confirmed his death on January 23. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away. Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him. His excitement over a big booking, his optimism when something didn't work out," Kanner shared on Instagram. He went on to say that Ruehlemann was "one of a kind" and that he'll always have a special place in his heart.
Christian Siriano, who worked closely with the New Jersey native, penned a touching tribute on Instagram. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what," the designer shared. Siriano called Ruehlemann his muse and inspiration, sending love to his family during their difficult time. It's unclear what the cause of Ruehlemann's death was.
Jeremy Ruehlemann had a burgeoning modeling career
While Jeremy Ruehlemann's modeling career was going strong, posing for designers wasn't always in his plans. According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruehlemann studied psychology at Rowan University for four years. Although he loved learning about the human psyche, he stepped away from school ahead of his fifth year to focus on his modeling career, which he shared was "taking off at that time." Prior to modeling, Ruehlemann worked at his stepfather's restaurant and was a camp counselor for four years where he worked with troubled teenagers, something he said was his "true passion." He signed with Soul Artist Management in 2014 and over the years, gained an impressive portfolio.
In September 2022, Ruehlemann was the face of Superdry's fall coat campaign, which he proudly shared on Instagram. He also shared his feature in Rollacoaster Magazine which was shot by fashion photographer Marcus Derricotté. The late model's final Instagram post was a behind-the-scenes snap of a Tommy Hilfiger shoot. Many of Ruehlemann's colleagues and friends still can't believe the news of his death and there has been an outpouring of grief on his social media.