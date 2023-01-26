The Tragic Death Of Soprano Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele

A recent announcement about John Ventimiglia's daughter has rattled fans, as well as the actor's loved ones. On January 12, 2023, John's daughter Odele Cape Ventimiglia tragically died at the age of 25, per Page Six. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. Odele is survived by her daughter Shiloh, her mother Belinda Cape, her sister Lucinda Ventimiglia, and her father John, who is known for his role as Artie Bucco in "The Sopranos." John's rep did not respond to Page Six's request for comment.

Cape took to Facebook to share details about the family's devastating loss, writing, "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Odele's sister, Lucinda, took to Instagram to honor the 25-year-old with a series of photos and a heartfelt caption. She wrote, in part, "words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything."

