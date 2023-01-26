The Tragic Death Of Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier

The Detroit Lions have announced that linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the organization wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time." Lemonier would have turned 26 years old on January 31. The cause of death is not known.

According to Sports Illustrated, Lemonier was a Liberty University alum who became an undrafted free agent in 2020. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers that year and in 2021, he signed with the Lions. He was claimed off waivers and later released by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season.

Lions linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard pointed out his "laid-back" attitude. "I tell him he belongs on the beach because he has this laid-back demeanor to him," the coach said of his former linebacker in 2021 (via Pride of Detroit). He mentioned that Lemonier sometimes needed to be "pushed" in order to get him to play at his full potential, indicating that it may have affected his performance on the field.

