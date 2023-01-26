Luke Bryan Apologizes For Shading Dustin Lynch On Stage
Luke Bryan and Dustin Lynch are best friends in the country music industry, and Lynch has a lot of respect for the "That's My Kind of Night" singer. "The man can do no wrong," he said of Bryan on "The Bobby Bones Show" in 2018. "He's like my big brother. He's taken me under his wing." He then said that he aspired to one day draw big crowds to his shows, "filling up stadiums" like the "American Idol" judge does.
But like any bromance, joking around during concerts is a must for Bryan and Lynch. During a tour, Lynch decided to ride a bike around the stage as Bryan performed for a fun prank. "As we know, Luke is still learning how to ride a bike," the "Thinking 'Bout You" singer joked to Scripps National News in 2016. He later mentioned that he had a "life-changing" experience to get to tour with the "Kick the Dust Up" singer. "I owe him a lot," he added. "I owe him a whole lot."
And years later, it seems that the jokes are still going strong. A TikTok user posted a video of Bryan's introduction for his buddy. "No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman," the "Waves" singer said at his Crash My Playa event. However, fans thought the joke went too far.
Luke Bryan says his introduction for Dustin Lynch was complete sarcasm
After a video of Luke Bryan introducing Dustin Lynch during the final day of Crash My Playa went viral, the "One Margarita" singer took to his Instagram Stories to apologize and clarify his words. "Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet," he said. "No one respects him more than I do." He then said that his introduction "was complete sarcasm" and mentioned that he spoke to Lynch about it. "He and I are all good," the "Games" singer added. "I apologize to anybody that doesn't understand my humor and sarcasm."
And it looks like the "Small Town Boy" singer didn't take the joke too seriously and has no hard feelings. "Love ya bro," Lynch wrote in his Instagram Stories (via USA Today), replying to Bryan's apology video. "All good. We had a lot of fun down there again with the pirates."
Lynch has been in the Crash My Playa lineup for many years. "After the first year, I had such a great time, that [Bryan] deemed me the Mayor," the "Stars Like Confetti" singer said in a "Good Morning America" interview (via Music Mayhem). "So, since then I've been invited back every single year."