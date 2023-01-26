Luke Bryan Apologizes For Shading Dustin Lynch On Stage

Luke Bryan and Dustin Lynch are best friends in the country music industry, and Lynch has a lot of respect for the "That's My Kind of Night" singer. "The man can do no wrong," he said of Bryan on "The Bobby Bones Show" in 2018. "He's like my big brother. He's taken me under his wing." He then said that he aspired to one day draw big crowds to his shows, "filling up stadiums" like the "American Idol" judge does.

But like any bromance, joking around during concerts is a must for Bryan and Lynch. During a tour, Lynch decided to ride a bike around the stage as Bryan performed for a fun prank. "As we know, Luke is still learning how to ride a bike," the "Thinking 'Bout You" singer joked to Scripps National News in 2016. He later mentioned that he had a "life-changing" experience to get to tour with the "Kick the Dust Up" singer. "I owe him a lot," he added. "I owe him a whole lot."

And years later, it seems that the jokes are still going strong. A TikTok user posted a video of Bryan's introduction for his buddy. "No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman," the "Waves" singer said at his Crash My Playa event. However, fans thought the joke went too far.