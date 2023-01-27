Blake Lively Debuts Major Hair Change Amid New Movie Role Frenzy

Chances are, you or almost everyone you know has read and posted a picture of themselves reading "It Ends With Us" this year. The bold purple and blue text of the novel's cover was splashed across social media with as much zeal as a Prada nylon bag. The beach read follows the post-college life of Lily, who finds herself trapped in a love triangle between Ryle and her first love. Of course, like any buzzy book, the question on everyone's mind has been, when is the movie coming out?

Colleen Hoover, the author, broke the news that a movie was in the works and had even been cast via a video posted to her Instagram. "The fact that we are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother is bittersweet," Hoover said, sounding emotional. "Anyway, didn't mean for this to turn into a sobfest," Hoover continued before spilling the tea as to who will star in the highly anticipated film. "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively," Hoover said. She added that Justin Baldoni would play opposite Lively as Ryle.

There's no word yet on when the film will be released, but based on a very telling picture shared by Lively, it looks like filming may already be underway.