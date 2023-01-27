Blake Lively Debuts Major Hair Change Amid New Movie Role Frenzy
Chances are, you or almost everyone you know has read and posted a picture of themselves reading "It Ends With Us" this year. The bold purple and blue text of the novel's cover was splashed across social media with as much zeal as a Prada nylon bag. The beach read follows the post-college life of Lily, who finds herself trapped in a love triangle between Ryle and her first love. Of course, like any buzzy book, the question on everyone's mind has been, when is the movie coming out?
Colleen Hoover, the author, broke the news that a movie was in the works and had even been cast via a video posted to her Instagram. "The fact that we are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother is bittersweet," Hoover said, sounding emotional. "Anyway, didn't mean for this to turn into a sobfest," Hoover continued before spilling the tea as to who will star in the highly anticipated film. "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively," Hoover said. She added that Justin Baldoni would play opposite Lively as Ryle.
There's no word yet on when the film will be released, but based on a very telling picture shared by Lively, it looks like filming may already be underway.
Blake Lively goes brunette for It Ends With Us
Fans of Colleen Hoover's "It Ends With Us" were floored when Blake Lively debuted a brand new hairstyle hours after the news broke that she had landed the leading role. Lively, who will star as Lily in the upcoming film adaption, posted a captionless Instagram story showing off her brand new deep brown hair — a marked departure from her trademark blonde.
As for the casting, fans are divided, and many took to Twitter to share their feelings. Some were surprised that Lively landed the role in the first place. "Blake lively playing lily bloom in the it ends with us movie was not on my 2023 bingo card at all," tweeted one perplexed fan. Others felt strongly that she doesn't have what it take to bring Lily to life on screen. "blake lively as lily blossom bloom???," demanded one tweet. "At this point, they should really just cancel the project, no one wants it." Still, other fans felt that there were better options out there for the project. "Sorry what??? blake lively is playing lily in it ends with us??? when sadie sink literally exists???" added another fan.
Despite the backlash, Hoover seems fully confident in the casting and could barely contain her excitement. "Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily," Hoover said in her Instagram video announcing the project. "I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life," she said.