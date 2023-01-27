Social Media Melts Down Over Blake Lively's Upcoming Movie Role

Blake Lively is officially staging a Hollywood comeback. While the actor, best known for her role on "Gossip Girl," has remained a constant fixture in the press thanks to her iconic Met Gala looks and adorable relationship with "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, it's been a while since we heard from Lively for acting. Thankfully, it appears the drought is over! Lively is slated to star alongside Justin Baldoni in the upcoming film adaptation of "It Ends With Us," per Deadline. The film is based on the best-selling eponymous novel by Colleen Hoover, which follows the whirlwind relationship between recently divorced couple (and current co-parents) Lily and Ryle.

If you keep up with the book world, then you know that Hoover has recently come under fire for what some feel are abusive themes in her books, especially since the books are marketed to young girls and women (via The Mary Sue). Hoover has also been criticized for how she handled her son's alleged history of sexual harassment, according to Distractify. Even so, the public blemishes haven't impacted her book sales. Hoover has sold over 20 million books since her 2012 debut, according to the New York Times.

Given these facts, news of Blake's involvement in the film, on which Hoover will also serve as a producer, has garnered some strong reactions across social media.