Twitter Named The King And Queen Of The Met Gala Before The Event Even Began

The Met Gala is calling for "Gilded Glamour" in 2022 when it comes to the evening's dress code, which can be exciting, but also intimidating with how often celebrities veer off course in their own inspirations. Guests are tasked to channel looks to reflect the vibe between 1870 and 1890 in New York, per Vogue.

As for the (honorary) co-chairs of the evening, Anna Wintour is present as always along with designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In fact, Ford has had choice words about the special occasion in the past, saying to New York Magazine editor Amy Odell (via Page Six), "It's turned into a costume party." Only time will tell if any chandeliers will be attending ... we're looking at you, Katy Perry.

The co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala were announced to be Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — big names with big personalities that fans would love to see in their best-dressed. Before the event could begin, however, social media took off with chatter on early favorites. Even though there is no big surprise as to who was serving exquisite looks off the bat, the outfits truly speak for themselves.