Katy Perry Will Look Totally Different At The 2022 Met Gala

A lot of KatyCats are patiently waiting for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get hitched so they can see their idol's wedding dress, but right now, the "American Idol" judge is busy planning another important look: her 2022 Met Gala outfit.

The "Never Worn White" singer is one of the celebs whose Met Gala looks never disappoint. Perry is a true risk-taker, and she's even willing to sacrifice her own comfort in the name of over-the-top fashion. In 2017, she rocked head-to-toe red tulle — including a long veil that covered her face — for the event. Her avant-garde Maison Margiela ensemble was rather voluminous, so when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a short time later, Ellen DeGeneres remarked how difficult it must be to take a wee while wearing something so bulky. "There was a lot of self control, practice, and GoGirls," Perry said. She then proceeded to explain that a GoGirl is an apparatus that allows women "to urinate standing up."

Some of Perry's other elaborate Met Gala looks include her 2019 Moschino dress encased in a human-sized chandelier that actually lit up, and the pair of angel wings designed by Versace that she wore in 2018 — which, by the way, looked much too large to fit into a bathroom stall. However, she's going to make a big sartorial switch for the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 by leaving the faux candles and feathers at home.