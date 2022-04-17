Katy Perry Will Look Totally Different At The 2022 Met Gala
A lot of KatyCats are patiently waiting for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get hitched so they can see their idol's wedding dress, but right now, the "American Idol" judge is busy planning another important look: her 2022 Met Gala outfit.
The "Never Worn White" singer is one of the celebs whose Met Gala looks never disappoint. Perry is a true risk-taker, and she's even willing to sacrifice her own comfort in the name of over-the-top fashion. In 2017, she rocked head-to-toe red tulle — including a long veil that covered her face — for the event. Her avant-garde Maison Margiela ensemble was rather voluminous, so when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a short time later, Ellen DeGeneres remarked how difficult it must be to take a wee while wearing something so bulky. "There was a lot of self control, practice, and GoGirls," Perry said. She then proceeded to explain that a GoGirl is an apparatus that allows women "to urinate standing up."
Some of Perry's other elaborate Met Gala looks include her 2019 Moschino dress encased in a human-sized chandelier that actually lit up, and the pair of angel wings designed by Versace that she wore in 2018 — which, by the way, looked much too large to fit into a bathroom stall. However, she's going to make a big sartorial switch for the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 by leaving the faux candles and feathers at home.
The Met Gala look that Katy Perry didn't get to wear
Katy Perry skipped the 2021 Met Gala, and because the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19, she didn't get to rock the baby bump-enhancing outfit that she'd already picked out. In true Perry fashion, it was flamboyant and fun: a padded, copper-colored corset with a cone bra that was reminiscent of the one Madonna debuted in 1990 during the Blond Ambition Tour. Both pieces were designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. Perry shared a photo of her top on Instagram and captioned it, "What would have been ..."
Instead of sticking to a similar aesthetic for the 2022 Met Gala, Perry hinted that she's going to tone things down a bit. "You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card," she told Page Six Style. "This time, I'm going to play a whole different card." She then joked that she might "just come in a suit of armor or something," but the medieval protective wear wouldn't really work with this year's theme. According to Vogue, it's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," and attendees will be expected to seek inspiration from New York in the Gilded Age. While Perry is a pro at nailing retro looks, the era occurred in the late 1800s, long before dressing like a pin-up girl in public was socially acceptable. But it does provide her with an opportunity to wear another corset.