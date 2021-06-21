Are Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Already Married?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make a great couple. They have only grown closer since the start of their relationship, and have often been expressive about how much they mean to each other. What brightened the smiles on the pair's faces was the birth of their daughter, Daisy Bloom, on August 26, 2020.

Baby Bloom's arrival was a defining moment in their relationship. Bloom and Perry have been responding so warmly to parenthood, too. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Perry "has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her," adding that, "the couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter." According to the source, Bloom and Perry "can't get enough of their daughter." While the experience is new for Perry, Bloom has already felt the responsibilities of fatherhood — the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The source also told the outlet that the "couple has been flooded with love and kindness" since giving birth. "Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop," the source explained.

Sounds like Bloom and Perry's relationship is thriving. And now that they have a child together, fans have been wondering where they stand as partners. Are Perry and Bloom already married? What happened on Father's Day might have a message for all the fans. Here's more!