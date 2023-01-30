The Tragic Death Of Comedian Rickey Smiley's Son Brandon
Rickey Smiley is suffering an unimaginable loss after revealing that his son, Brandon Smiley, has tragically died at age 31. Rickey confirmed he'd learned of his son's death on the morning of January 29 in a heartbreaking video posted to Instagram. "I just had bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family," the comedian told his followers in the clip, which he posted alongside the words, "My Son Passed Away." He added that he was heading to Alabama, likely to be closer to his family and mourn Brandon. Rickey did not confirm what led to his son's death but reiterated his painful message with the caption of his post: "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."
Brandon was a talented comedian and actor in his own right and also appeared on his dad's TVOne reality show, "Rickey Smiley For Real," which debuted in 2015. More recently, he organized comedy nights and often gave fans a glimpse into his personal life via social media. More to come...
Tributes poured in for Brandon Smiley
The comments section of Rickey Smiley's sad Instagram video was flooded with well-wishes and tributes for Brandon Smiley, with plenty of Rickey's nearest and dearest sending love. "Oh no! I'm so sorry for your loss. I love you & Im praying for you!" "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss commented, while Taraji P. Henson wrote, "Jesus!!!! I am so sorry." Plenty of fans also took to Brandon's Instagram account to share their love and tributes, with many commenting on what is now his final upload. The video, shared on December 4, showed Brandon relaxing as someone danced in front of him behind a Christmas tree. "May God welcomes you to his kingdom with open arms," one person commented following his death.
Brandon's account was full of insights into his life at home as a father, as he welcomed a daughter, Storm Smiley, in 2019. He shared an adorable video with Storm on Instagram on November 24, explaining they'd spent Thanksgiving in the hospital visiting Storm's grandmother following a fall.
As well as being a staple on his dad's reality show, Brandon also appeared on Rickey's radio show, "Rickey Smiley Morning Show," on multiple occasions over the years. During a 2013 appearance, Brandon opened up about his strong relationship with his dad and the faith he had in the TV and radio star. We're sending our deepest condolences to the Smiley family at such a tragic time.