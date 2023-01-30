The Tragic Death Of Comedian Rickey Smiley's Son Brandon

Rickey Smiley is suffering an unimaginable loss after revealing that his son, Brandon Smiley, has tragically died at age 31. Rickey confirmed he'd learned of his son's death on the morning of January 29 in a heartbreaking video posted to Instagram. "I just had bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family," the comedian told his followers in the clip, which he posted alongside the words, "My Son Passed Away." He added that he was heading to Alabama, likely to be closer to his family and mourn Brandon. Rickey did not confirm what led to his son's death but reiterated his painful message with the caption of his post: "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."

Brandon was a talented comedian and actor in his own right and also appeared on his dad's TVOne reality show, "Rickey Smiley For Real," which debuted in 2015. More recently, he organized comedy nights and often gave fans a glimpse into his personal life via social media. More to come...