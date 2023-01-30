The Tragic Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams

Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 in Los Angeles. Her family reported the news of Williams' death on January 30, 2023, according to ABC News. "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," her family said in a statement released via a spokesperson. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved." Her family said that Williams died following a brief illness. Williams is mourned by her two children, Zak and Emily Hudson.

Williams was most famous for playing Shirley Feeney on the sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," which ran from 1976-1983, per IMDb. The show ran for eight seasons and was a major hit, solidifying Williams as an icon of humor. She went on to bring this boisterous charm to other projects in the following years, and her death is a loss to the rich world of sitcoms.