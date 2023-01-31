What Helps Stephanie Seymour Cope After The Tragic Death Of Her Son Harry
This article includes mentions of drug addiction.
It has been two years since the tragic death of model and fashion influencer Harry Brant, son to supermodel Stephanie Seymour and billionaire Peter Brant. As reported by People, Harry was 24 when he died of an accidental prescription overdose in January 2021. With a reported history of substance abuse, Harry's parents said at the time that their son was only "days away" from seeking treatment for addiction issues.
"Harry was not just our son," his family said in a joint statement. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out." Known for his gender-bending play on fashion, Harry's family also noted his impact on the world of beauty and makeup products for men.
Since Harry's death, Seymour — a '90s modeling powerhouse alongside the likes of Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell — has stayed away from the spotlight. In an emotionally resonant return in front of the cameras, she recently shared the unique way in which she honors her late son's memory.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit their website.
Stephanie Seymour wears her grief on her sleeve (literally)
In her first photoshoot and interview since the death of her son, Harry Brant, supermodel Stephanie Seymour got candid about coping in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine. "If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief," Seymour shared. In that vein, the supermodel donned her son's Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit for the cover shoot. One of the black-and-white shots features Seymour's bare back while she clutches Harry's blazer to her chest. Modeling his trousers, "Harry" is painted across her back in florid letters. Seymour informed WSJ. that she normally keeps the suit "hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my makeup there. I live in that room." One day, Seymour decided to try it on and realized the comfort it brought her.
As for coping with Harry's absence day-to-day, Seymour told WSJ. that she just tries to "be present." Although the supermodel admits holidays tend to remind her of "what's missing," nothing buoys her above it more than being a grandmother. "I'm really lucky," Seymour told the outlet. Her son Dylan Andrews — from her first marriage — welcomed a baby boy last October, and she has husband Peter Brant's grandkids from his previous union, per E! News. "Nothing has given me more comfort than those kids calling me Grandma Stephanie," Seymour stated.