What Helps Stephanie Seymour Cope After The Tragic Death Of Her Son Harry

This article includes mentions of drug addiction.

It has been two years since the tragic death of model and fashion influencer Harry Brant, son to supermodel Stephanie Seymour and billionaire Peter Brant. As reported by People, Harry was 24 when he died of an accidental prescription overdose in January 2021. With a reported history of substance abuse, Harry's parents said at the time that their son was only "days away" from seeking treatment for addiction issues.

"Harry was not just our son," his family said in a joint statement. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out." Known for his gender-bending play on fashion, Harry's family also noted his impact on the world of beauty and makeup products for men.

Since Harry's death, Seymour — a '90s modeling powerhouse alongside the likes of Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell — has stayed away from the spotlight. In an emotionally resonant return in front of the cameras, she recently shared the unique way in which she honors her late son's memory.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit their website.