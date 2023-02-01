Twitter Lashes Out At Bill Maher Following New CNN Segment Announcement

CNN recently suffered its worst ratings week in nine years, and now the network is looking to shake things up — but not everybody is happy about the talent they're looking to bring on board. While the cable news behemoth is home to journalists Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon — along with popular pundits like Dana Bash and Jim Acosta – Semafor reported that the network was looking to appeal to its dwindling audience with a new type of personality: That of the comedic variety.

After Chris Light joined the struggling network in 2022, his initial plan was to steer the cable giant toward a more centrist approach to delivering the news. According to CNBC, his idea was to cut down on the amount of political coverage aired on the network altogether. However, he apparently had something of an about-face and set out to find a comedian that dabbled in politics. "They're looking for their version of John Oliver," an insider told Semafor. Instead, he got the entertaining — though often brash — host of "Real Time with Bill Maher." Instead of offering Maher his own show, CNN has plans to air the "Overtime" segment of his titular show on Fridays, per The Hollywood Reporter.

While the show might not be anything new, the outrage against the news network for giving Maher another platform to share his controversial views sure is.