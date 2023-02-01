Drew Barrymore And Savannah Guthrie Cement Their Friendship With Bold New Ink

Enduring friendships can be hard to come by when you work in the entertainment industry. Many celebrities have had falling-outs with their friend, or because of crazy schedules, they slowly lose touch. However, Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore beat those odds. From the beginning, an instant connection sparked between the two.

In 2018, Guthrie revealed on "Today" how she and Drew Barrymore initially crossed paths (via the Daily Mail). Guthrie said, "She and I met on this show when I interviewed her, I had never met her before, we hit it off so much we started hanging out here and there." The morning show host was conducting an interview on Barrymore for her 2015 memoir, but the interview quickly turned into a friendship. On "Today" in 2023, Barrymore described the meeting as "love at first sight." Guthrie had nothing but nice things to say about the "Charlie's Angel" star and her loyalty. She said, "Drew cultivates her friendships. She waters those flowers, it means a lot to her."

From grabbing a drink after work to dinners at each other's houses, the pair revealed that they have frequent hangouts with one another. While it seems like the pair have had many memories with one another, there is still one thing on the best friend list they needed to check off — getting tattoos.