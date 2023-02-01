Drew Barrymore And Savannah Guthrie Cement Their Friendship With Bold New Ink
Enduring friendships can be hard to come by when you work in the entertainment industry. Many celebrities have had falling-outs with their friend, or because of crazy schedules, they slowly lose touch. However, Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore beat those odds. From the beginning, an instant connection sparked between the two.
In 2018, Guthrie revealed on "Today" how she and Drew Barrymore initially crossed paths (via the Daily Mail). Guthrie said, "She and I met on this show when I interviewed her, I had never met her before, we hit it off so much we started hanging out here and there." The morning show host was conducting an interview on Barrymore for her 2015 memoir, but the interview quickly turned into a friendship. On "Today" in 2023, Barrymore described the meeting as "love at first sight." Guthrie had nothing but nice things to say about the "Charlie's Angel" star and her loyalty. She said, "Drew cultivates her friendships. She waters those flowers, it means a lot to her."
From grabbing a drink after work to dinners at each other's houses, the pair revealed that they have frequent hangouts with one another. While it seems like the pair have had many memories with one another, there is still one thing on the best friend list they needed to check off — getting tattoos.
Savannah Guthrie gets first tattoo with Drew Barrymore
Getting tattoos is one way to celebrate 8 years of friendship! Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore took a big step in their friendship by getting inked. The duo told "Today" their plans to get some permanent ink on their bodies. Barrymore is no stranger to tattoos, revealing she has 11 or 12. Meanwhile, this is Guthrie's first.
The pair didn't get matching tattoos. Instead, they got something that meant more to them. The "Today" Instagram account shared a post revealing Guthrie had gotten the words "all my love" tattooed on her forearm. The morning show anchor explained the significance behind the tattoo, sharing that it was her father's handwriting from a love letter to her mother. Guthrie said, "And it's not only his writing, so he's with me, but I'm trying to make it my mantra for life." Guthrie seemed ecstatic about the tattoo, as one of the photos showed her smiling as she displayed the new ink.
As for Barrymore, she also got a tattoo on her forearm of three outlined sardine fish. Barrymore herself hasn't revealed the meaning, but Guthrie said she stayed in the realm of it representing her family, per People. The three fish represent the actor and her two daughters. Despite not getting the same tattoo, the two will remember this for years to come in their friendship.