Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Past Hidden Affair With Unnamed Hollywood Celebrity
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Multi-hyphenate star Jessica Simpson has opened up for the first time about the secret affair that she had with an unidentified but attached movie star when she was in her twenties. Per Page Six, the revelation comes from Simpson's new digital book, "Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single," which is published by Amazon under their Amazon Original Stories imprint.
According to the outlet, Simpson wrote that she first met the unnamed actor at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, while she and singer Nick Lachey were taking a break in their relationship. She called him "hot" and said that he "eyed [her] up and down." Although Simpson described the affair as a "teenage fantasy," per Page Six, she was not actually a teenager, being 21 years old at the time.
Although the relationship might have started out as the fulfillment of a fantasy, though, it seems that it didn't end that way.
Jessica Simpson realized that things weren't what they seemed
From the description of "Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single," given on Amazon, Jessica Simpson's involvement with the unnamed actor picked up again in 2006. This was a few years after their first meeting, and also when things began to go south. Page Six added that she was told by her lover that his relationship was "completely over," but this turned out not to be the case.
Speaking to People about her decision to go public with the romance, Simpson said, "This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it!" She also added that she has learned some things from her experience in hindsight, mentioning, "I learned you can't always take people at their very persuasive word — seems obvious but it really isn't when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well."
Today, Simpson is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, with whom she has three children. She compared the past fling to her current relationship, saying, "Thanks to my amazing soulmate and husband, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt." As for the mystery man's identity, Simpson teased, "I will tell you this ... he is still a movie star!"