Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Past Hidden Affair With Unnamed Hollywood Celebrity

Multi-hyphenate star Jessica Simpson has opened up for the first time about the secret affair that she had with an unidentified but attached movie star when she was in her twenties. Per Page Six, the revelation comes from Simpson's new digital book, "Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single," which is published by Amazon under their Amazon Original Stories imprint.

According to the outlet, Simpson wrote that she first met the unnamed actor at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, while she and singer Nick Lachey were taking a break in their relationship. She called him "hot" and said that he "eyed [her] up and down." Although Simpson described the affair as a "teenage fantasy," per Page Six, she was not actually a teenager, being 21 years old at the time.

Although the relationship might have started out as the fulfillment of a fantasy, though, it seems that it didn't end that way.