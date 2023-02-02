The Tragic Death Of Former Wrestling Star Lanny Poffo

Professional wrestler Lanny Poffo, known in the ring as "The Genius," died at 68 years old, as confirmed by friend and fellow colleague "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. Details were scarce, and the cause of death was unknown at the time of this writing. "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius," Duggan tweeted.

Poffo made his professional debut in the squared circle in the All-South Wrestling Alliance in 1974, and had nearly 50 years of ring experience, per TMZ. Although he paid his dues in lower-tier wrestling circuits, he became a household name among wrestling fans when he joined the WWE (then the WWF) in 1985, first as "Leaping Lanny Poffo" and then as his renowned character "The Genius," who would often read poems in the ring before squaring off against opponents. Poffo left the WWE in 1992, and joined the WCW for five years, per Caged Side Seats.

Once news of Poffo's death was announced, fans took to social media to mourn the former wrestling standout and praise his pro wrestling presence. "One of the most underrated gimmicks of all time," a Twitter user wrote. "'The Genius' was a brilliant gimmick, ahead of its time," another added. Poffo was wrestling royalty and the brother of another famed deceased wrestling icon.