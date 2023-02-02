The Best Guesses Behind The Mystery Star Of Downy's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

From the exciting game to the captivating halftime show, there are plenty of reasons to tune into the Super Bowl. One of which includes watching the iconic commercials that play throughout the game. Most of the time when watching television, we use commercials to check our Twitter feed or take a trip to the bathroom, but not during the Super Bowl. Eyes are glued to the television during the ads to see which ones tug at our heartstrings, make us laugh, and surprise us.

Companies put their all into creating eye-catching and noteworthy ideas to have viewers talking about the advertisement for days to come. It's no cheap feat, either. According to NBC, if you're lucky to land a spot, it can cost upwards of $6.5 million for a 30-second commercial. As each year passes, the cost only rises, putting increasing pressure on companies to come up with one-of-a-kind ideas to see a return in revenue, per Statista. From the Budweiser puppy ads, Betty White's iconic Snickers ad, and the famous Old Spice, all of these commercials have captured fans' attention.

Each advertisement has its unique approach, but one strategy that seems to work for many companies is having a legendary face tied to your brand. As the 2023 Super Bowl approaches, companies are getting ready for the biggest marketing day of the year, and Downy seems to be teasing a big name attached to their ad.