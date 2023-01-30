Jill Biden Makes Her Super Bowl 2023 Allegiance Crystal Clear

We finally know who Dr. Jill Biden will be cheering for at the upcoming Super Bowl LVII — not that it was a secret to begin with.

It's been well-documented that the first lady of the United States is a major sports fan. In an interview with ABC News in 2009, she shared that she started watching games at a young age. "I was a little girl," she recalled. "It was a great father-daughter memory for me." She would also squeeze watching games into her already-loaded schedule, including in 2008, when the then-senator Joe Biden was campaigning to become president. "I gotta tell ya, my wife, I'm on the campaign trail, she says, 'Joe, I'm going to the Series.'" President Biden dished.

What makes things even funnier is that in his marriage vows to Jill, the president apparently promised her that he would always root for her sports teams. "If I weren't, I'd be sleeping alone," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. What team was the president talking about, you ask? The answer can be found on the shirt Jill wore to the NFC Championship game.