How Joe And Jill Biden Are Making The White House Their Own

It seems like President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are making themselves very at home in the White House. Each political family that moves into the iconic building tends to put their own spin on what it looks like inside and outside the historical address — and that sometimes creates some controversy.

When the Trumps moved in to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue under Donald Trump's presidency, Melania Trump raised a few eyebrows with her customization of the iconic Rose Garden. Before and after photos of the flowers, or lack thereof, went viral on social media, where many were pretty brutal about the overhaul.

Historian Michael Beschloss was also vocal in his disapproval of the big changes. He claimed on Twitter in August that the makeover had a "grim result" and that "decades of American history" had been "made to disappear." That caused Melania to hit back via her Twitter account, where she claimed the Rose Garden was still "in its infancy" and "is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses."

Taking things one step further, a petition for Jill to restore the Rose Garden to how it once looked also gained a whole lot of traction, receiving almost 85,000 signatures as of November. While it's not clear how much, if at all, Jill has changed Melania's vision, it has been revealed how she and Joe have made the White House their own...