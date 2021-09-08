How Has Donald Trump Changed His Look Since Leaving The Presidential Office?

There's no doubting former president Donald Trump has a signature look. The businessman has become almost as well known for his, erm, unique appearance as he has for his signature divisive politics, with his wispy locks, orange tinted skin, and white eye circles having been much parodied over the years.

So easy has it become to copy Trump's look that, back in 2015, his signature style became the most popular politically charged Halloween costume. "Donald Trump is selling like crazy. I think it's both from supporters and people who love how ridiculous his hair is," Troy Eaves, vice president of marketing for HalloweenCostumes.com, told The Hill at the time.

There's also been years of speculation about why Trump's skin is such a unique shade. Jason Kelly, a makeup artist who work at the 2016 Republican National Convention, told Harper's Bazaar that year, "I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes."

Trump has always seemed pretty content with his looks, though — and hasn't been afraid to make sure everyone knows it. "Do I look like a president? How handsome am I, right? How handsome?" he asked a crowd of his supporters in Pennsylvania in 2016 (via CNN).

But it sounds like Trump may be looking a little different these days...