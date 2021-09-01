What's The Latest In Donald Trump's Plans For 2024?

Just one year after one of the most contentious presidential elections in modern American history, former President Donald Trump isn't exactly hiding his plans for the next election cycle. In July 2021, Rolling Stone reported that Trump was already sharing his political aspirations with friends, according to a former senior official at the Republican National Committee. "I have three friends who've had dinner with him [Trump] the last couple of months," the source told the outlet. "All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024. Now, whether he does or not is a different issue. We've still got three years to go. But he's telling people that."

In April, the 45th president revealed his "very serious" plans to run for office again on Sean Hannity's Fox News show. A month later, he unveiled a new website, titled "From the desk of Donald J. Trump," allowing supporters to repost his statements to their respective Facebook and Twitter feeds — and (more importantly) showcasing his intention to remain at the top of people's minds. Though the business mogul hasn't formally announced plans for a presidential run in 2024, those close to him agree that he'd like to run again. "All the people I talk to who deal with him directly think as of now he is running," an ex-advisor told Rolling Stone.

Now, Trump's latest move has got people talking more than ever — so what's the latest on those potential presidential plans?