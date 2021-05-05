The Truth About Donald Trump's New Website

It's no secret former President Donald Trump has a fraught relationship with social media. While leaders have historically opted to address the public through press briefings and polished statements, Trump's time as president was marked by his unfiltered tweets. Whether breaking news, conducting diplomacy, or feuding with critics, Trump was a prolific tweeter, but that all ended when Twitter permanently suspended his account on January 8, 2021.

"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the platform wrote in a statement. The announcement referred to the violence on January 6, 2021, when ex-President Trump gave a speech that incited a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol.

Following the incident, other social media channels followed Twitter's example, including YouTube and Twitch, and either banned or limited Trump's posts. At the time, TechCrunch reported that Trump attempted to circumvent the block by tweeting under his official government account @POTUS, though "'the tweets were deleted within minutes by Twitter." As of this writing, it appears Trump may have found another way to get around his social media ban by launching a web page, according to Daily Mail. But what's the deal with his new website?