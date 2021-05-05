The Real Reason Facebook Will Uphold Trump's Ban

Donald Trump's status with Facebook is now certain. The company's independent Oversight Board ruled on May 5 that Trump's ban from Facebook and Instagram is being upheld, per the Oversight Board's website. The decision came three months after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, which resulted in the death of five people, The New York Times reported.

At the time, Facebook and Instagram indefinitely banned Trump due to false statements about the violence at the Capitol and the 2020 election. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote of the move. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete." YouTube and Twitter also barred Trump from its platforms.

So how did Facebook come to its decision? Here's the real reason the social media platform has booted him for now.