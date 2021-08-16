Donald Trump Has A Strong Message For Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump has some strong words for current President Joe Biden over a very controversial issue. Trump hasn't exactly been shy about sharing his thoughts on how he thinks his successor has been doing in the White House, calling out Biden on more than one occasion since he took office back in January.

In February, Trump gave his thoughts on Biden's first full month as president, and, unsurprisingly, the businessman didn't exactly have the nicest things to say about the Democrat. Speaking to his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, Trump seriously slammed the current president.

"We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad — but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go," Trump said (via CNBC). But he wasn't done there. The former president went on to call the current one's first month in power "the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history," adding, "that's true." Yikes.

Well, now Trump is speaking out once again — and he seems to be rallying against Biden even harder this time. Read on to find out what he's saying now and why.