Hillary Clinton Has A Warning For Joe Biden

While former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has supported the Biden administration since his election in November 2020, she's now speaking out about some of the decisions he has made in his first days in the Oval Office.

President Joe Biden announced in April 2021 that he plans on removing all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, ending what he dubbed a "forever war" that began in the wake of the terrorist attacks over 20 years. Per the AP, right after he announced the plan to begin removing the remaining 2,500 soldiers in the country, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels said the alliance would also begin removing the other 7,000 armed forces from the country as well, meaning that Afghanistan would no longer have an international armed presence on the ground.

According to The New York Times, the two decades-long presence in Afghanistan has greatly reduced the power of the Taliban, but it came with the massive loss of over $2 trillion and the death of 2,400 American troops. Democrats lauded the decision for that reason. "The U.S. went into Afghanistan in 2001 to defeat those who attacked the U.S. on 9/11," Virginia Senator (and former vice-presidential hopeful) Tim Kaine said in a statement. "It is now time to bring our troops home, maintain humanitarian and diplomatic support for a partner nation, and refocus American national security on the most pressing challenges we face."

But has the mission really been accomplished? Clinton is not so sure.