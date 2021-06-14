The Real Reason Joe Biden Is In Trouble With His Staff

It seems like President Joe Biden is in a little hot water with his staff. In June, the 46th and current president of the United States made his first overseas appearance since being sworn in back in January when he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, flew to the U.K. to attend the G7 summit.

While there the Bidens also met with Queen Elizabeth II and enjoyed tea with the monarch at Windsor Castle, which is where she's been spending much of her time since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Fans noticed some subtle gestures the president did for the queen as they appeared in public together, though some took issue with him failing to take off his sunglasses to greet her.

But while it seems like a meeting with the queen might be the most likely way to get someone in trouble for accidentally not following royal protocol (we're looking at you, Barack and Michelle Obama), that's actually not why the former vice president revealed his staff wouldn't be too happy with him. That all went down during the summit and came with a somewhat surprising reason. Keep scrolling for all the details.