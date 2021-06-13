Joe Biden Wearing Aviators To Meet The Queen Sparks Mixed Reactions

No matter what side of the political aisle you find yourself on, you can't deny that President Joe Biden has a lot of personality. He is basically America's grandpa — telling goofy jokes, and of course, wearing his signature aviator glasses.

He wears them everywhere, even Time put him on the cover of the magazine wearing them, with Vladimir Putin in the reflection. And apparently, no one told him that she probably shouldn't have been wearing them when he and Dr. Jill Biden met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in June 2021.

Queen Elizabeth, per Politico, has met every American president since World War II (except Lyndon Johnson), though President Biden has met her personally at least two times before. Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told the outlet that he bets they get along swimmingly. Brinkley said, "It's a mighty long ride from being Scranton Joe the Amtrak commuter to dining with Queen Elizabeth, but they'll get along fabulously. The wonderful thing about Biden is that he is comfortable with himself in any setting."

Maybe too comfortable, because as much as Biden likely went through all the proper protocols when it comes to meeting the queen, many people took issue with the fact that the president kept his aviators on.