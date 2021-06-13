The Subtle Moment Between Biden And The Queen You Might Have Missed

President Joe Biden left the G-7 Summit in Cornwall on June 13 to head to Windsor Castle and meet with Queen Elizabeth. It was her first visit with a foreign leader since the coronavirus pandemic, per CNN, so it was a pretty big deal that they met and eventually had tea together, along with Dr. Jill BIden.

The visit initially drew attention because Biden got out of his car and took pictures with the queen still wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, only taking them off once "The Star Spangled Banner" had finished playing and they went inside. While some people on social media took issue with his wearing sunglasses to greet the queen, there were other moments between the president and the monarch that were lauded for being above-and-beyond respectful. And more importantly to some, the meeting revealed just how different Biden is from former President Donald Trump, especially when it comes to royal protocol and manners around the queen.

People noted that the queen was all smiles around the Bidens, with one person writing, "I don't believe that the Queen was this happy when Trump was President. Thank you, President Biden and FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden for representing America with respect, pride, and dignity." Read on for more subtle signs that Queen Elizabeth and Joe Biden had a pleasant visit together.