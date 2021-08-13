What's It Really Like To Interview Donald Trump?

The words "private" or "inaccessible" may not be the first that come to mind when you think of former President Donald Trump — especially given his seemingly endless stream of caps lock-friendly tweets he'd blast off before his permanent suspension from Twitter — but think again. Trump's presidential tenure was one hallmarked with frequent brawls with the media at large (he did coin the term "fake news," after all) and yet, his own relative silence — at least, compared to his endless Internet verbosity during his time as commander-in-chief — during his four years was evident. Trump rarely interacted directly with journalists and reporters for interviews while in the White House.

Keeping this in mind, it was quite a surprise earlier this year to learn that three different books written by four lauded and credentialed journalists would be published within the same time frame in July, each featuring lengthy, in-person interviews with the erstwhile president. Despite Trump's later criticism of each tell-all, this unfettered access had an interesting byproduct; that these authors could share what it was actually like to interview Trump intimately. So what is it like to have a sit-down with the 45th president? Here's a closer look at what we've learned.