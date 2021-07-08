Donald Trump's Claims Against Rudy Giuliani Are Raising Eyebrows

Shortly following his leave from the Oval Office, former President Donald Trump has seemingly done everything he possibly can to permanently disassociate from his one-time trusted confidante and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, who is facing at least two lawsuits — both cumulatively worth billions of dollars — for baselessly accusing two different voting machine manufacturers of aiding in election fraud in November 2020, had his law license revoked in the state of New York in June, has by all appearances not taken Trump's distancing well. Oy.

Now, according to a new book about the final phase of Trump's presidential term, it looks like there might be more fuel to the fire than meets the eye over allegations and claims Trump has made about Giuliani to others, per Insider. So what exactly did Trump say about his former confidante? And to whom did he say these things? And is there a chance there's even a kernel of truth to any of it? So many questions!

