Rudy Giuliani Has Something To Say About His Law License Suspension

On June 25, a number of main players who spread false allegations of voter fraud over President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election were gathered in one place for a scheduled court hearing over a $1.3 billion defamation suit. Well, all except for one, that is; one of ex-President Donald Trump's biggest supporters, Rudy Giuliani.

While other defendants listed in the suit — among them "MyPillow Guy" Mike Lindell and attorneys Sidney Powell and Alan Dershowitz — were present for the court hearing, Giuliani was a no-show, instead represented by his lawyer, Joseph Sibley. Per CNBC, Sibley answered "it's just me" after he was asked about the whereabouts of Giuliani by the press.

While Giuliani nor Sibley mentioned the reason why Giuliani failed to appear for his court date over the defamation lawsuit, it's easy to speculate — especially considering it came off the heels of the news that his law license had been pulled by New York state court officials. (It also occurred only weeks after the FBI raided Giuliani's New York City apartment in late April over his alleged dealings with government officials in Ukraine.) But just because Giuliani didn't appear in person at the June court hearing doesn't mean he hasn't been making the rounds in the press, or addressing the loss of his ability to practice law.

