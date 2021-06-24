The Real Reason NY Just Suspended Rudy Giuliani's Law License

Once an accomplished attorney and chief federal prosecutor, Rudy Giuliani helped prosecute organized crime in New York City and once brought down an international drug ring, according to The New York Times. As a mayor, he was largely credited for helping New York heal in the wake of 9/11. Somehow, though, Giuliani became embroiled in controversy, especially when he started throwing his full support behind former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud.

This "support" has arguably gone beyond loyalty and friendship and has now veered into the troublesome. Case in point: On June 24, an appeals court in New York announced that Giuliani's law license had been suspended, CNN reported. Although some Trump loyalists are claiming the move was a political one, the appeals court insists that their motivations are rooted in matters of both law and ethics.

So, what is the real reason for NY's decision to suspend Rudy Giuliani's law license? Let's take a deeper look.