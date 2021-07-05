Is This The Root Of Trump And Giuliani's Rumored Feud?

For the better part of Donald Trump's presidency, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was considered, if not his right-hand man, then one of his most devoted disciples. Giuliani, who had his law license revoked in June for making false statements about the November 2020 election results in an effort to have them overturned, was one of the major forces behind supporting Trump's evidence-less claims that his defeat in the race was a result of fraud. Now, however, it seems that an ever-widening rift has formed between both Trump and Giuliani, one that, according to at least one author, might be difficult to ever repair (via Business Insider).

So what exactly caused the break between Giuliani's devotion to Trump? And how has it affected Giuliani in other areas of his life, including the multi-billion dollar lawsuits that have been brought against him over the course of 2021? And lastly, is it possible that this underlying issue can ever be resolved? Keep scrolling to find out more.