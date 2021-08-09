Melania Trump Fires Back At Historian Over Criticism During Her Time In The White House

Melania Trump is hitting back after being criticized for a big decision she made during her time in the White House with her husband, Donald Trump. The former First Lady hasn't exactly made her feelings for those calling out her time in the iconic building a secret, as she's taken to Twitter more than once to slam those commenting on the Trumps' four-year stint in the wake of President Joe Biden moving in to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In July, Melania shared her thoughts about the multiple books being written about herself, her husband and their family members — and it's safe to say she's not exactly flattered. The Office of Melania Trump Twitter account shared a statement on her behalf, which read, "How can people believe any of the books discussing Mrs. Trump's life? Stories about her are idle gossip, many of which are misleading, and only some the truth. Writers have no credibility." The tweet then went on to call the tell-all books, none of which were mentioned explicitly by name, "fiction" and cautioned that "readers should be cautious about what they choose to believe."

Well, now Melania is setting the record straight once again by telling her side of the story in another tweet. But who is she firing back at now?