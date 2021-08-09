Melania Trump Fires Back At Historian Over Criticism During Her Time In The White House
Melania Trump is hitting back after being criticized for a big decision she made during her time in the White House with her husband, Donald Trump. The former First Lady hasn't exactly made her feelings for those calling out her time in the iconic building a secret, as she's taken to Twitter more than once to slam those commenting on the Trumps' four-year stint in the wake of President Joe Biden moving in to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
In July, Melania shared her thoughts about the multiple books being written about herself, her husband and their family members — and it's safe to say she's not exactly flattered. The Office of Melania Trump Twitter account shared a statement on her behalf, which read, "How can people believe any of the books discussing Mrs. Trump's life? Stories about her are idle gossip, many of which are misleading, and only some the truth. Writers have no credibility." The tweet then went on to call the tell-all books, none of which were mentioned explicitly by name, "fiction" and cautioned that "readers should be cautious about what they choose to believe."
Well, now Melania is setting the record straight once again by telling her side of the story in another tweet. But who is she firing back at now?
Melania Trump slammed Michael Beschloss as "dishonorable"
Melania Trump used her Office of Melania Trump Twitter account on August 8 to slam an NBC News star who hasn't exactly made a secret of the fact he's not the biggest fan of Melania's husband, Donald Trump. The man in question was historian Michael Beschloss, who had tweeted a photo of the White House Rose Garden looking bare one day earlier. He shared it alongside the comment, "Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear."
But Melania wasn't about to take the criticism lying down. Melania's account tagged Beschloss and quoted his tweet, writing in response that the regular "PBS NewsHour" contributor "has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy." She added her own photo of the Rose Garden looking much healthier and wrote that it "is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses." Melania finished off her tweet by claiming Beschloss was sharing "misleading information" before branding him "dishonorable" and stating "he should never be trusted as a professional historian." Yikes.
Melania took on the project of renovating the Rose Garden in 2020, with the White House claiming her vision was inspired by its original blueprint from 1962 (via Town & Country). However, after the new look Rose Garden was unveiled in August 2020 it was repeatedly met with widespread criticism.